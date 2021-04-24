ASIRT investigating after teen injured while being arrested by police in south Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service says the province’s police watchdog is investigating after a teen was injured while being arrested on the city’s south side this week.

In a news release issued Friday, the EPS said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was notified of what happened on Tuesday, the same day the arrest was made.

According to police, the events that led up to the arrest began just after 3 a.m. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car that they said was believed to have been “involved in a criminal flight the day prior.”

Police said the driver refused to stop the car, prompting officers to engage in “a criminal flight response in the area of 105 Street and 74 Avenue.”

A few minutes later, EPS said the responding officers were told to terminate their pursuit and the car’s movements were then monitored by air via a police helicopter.

Police said a man who was a passenger in the car got out of the vehicle in the area of 97 Street and 81 Avenue. They said he was arrested a block away on outstanding warrant. Police said the car continued moving after and “was observed operating in a dangerous manner.”

“Given the erratic driving patterns, responding ground members initiated deliberate vehicle contact with the Mazda 3 in the area of 48 Street and 34 Avenue,” police said. “When the Mazda 3 finally came to a stop, the 19-year-old male driver attempted to flee when a struggle ensued with members, and force was applied to apprehend the male.

“Paramedics treated and transported the male driver to hospital for further observation. His injuries were considered to be serious, but non-life-threatening.”

Police said the driver was released from hospital the next day and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and six counts of breaching conditions of a release order.

The accused, 19-year-old Allen Manning, was remanded into custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the uses of force involved in Manning’s arrest.

