Trail RCMP officer charged with breach of trust, criminal harassment

A Trail RCMP officer is facing charges after allegations of misconduct against two people between January 2017 and May 2020.

The allegations against Const. Steven Allan Murchie involve breach of trust, criminal harassment and forcible entry.

The BC Prosecution Service says charges were sworn July 3 and Murchie will appear in Rossland Provincial Court in September.

BC RCMP says Murchie is suspended with pay and his status is subject to continual review, but couldn’t disclose any details of the allegations.

