Crime

Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault after 2019 excessive force allegation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 11:16 am
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. Canadian Press/ Mario Beauregard

A Manitoba RCMP constable is facing assault charges in connection with a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the province’s police watchdog, said Monday that Const. Eric Gerein will appear in a Winnipeg courtoom Sept. 26.

The charge is connected to an allegation of excessive force by Gerein and another RCMP member during an arrest at the airport Aug. 1, 2019.

