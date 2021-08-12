Menu

Alberta
August 12 2021 7:03pm
02:10

‘I was pleading for air’: Alberta man on trial for Winnipeg assault accuses RCMP of excessive force

An Alberta man on trial for assault in Winnipeg said he feared he was going to die as RCMP officers knelt on his neck while arresting him.

