Crime

Valleyview RCMP investigate nude video taken in school washroom

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Valleyview Alta., say charges are pending against a youth who allegedly shared a nude video of another youth inside a school washroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP in Valleyview Alta., say charges are pending against a youth who allegedly shared a nude video of another youth recorded inside a school washroom.

Police said they received a report about the incident on Thursday.

The RCMP alleges the youth “surreptitiously took an inappropriate video of another nude youth in the washroom at a local school.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They said the video was sent to other individuals using a social media platform.

Police said both the victim and accused have been identified and charges are pending.

The transmission and possession of images of nude persons under the age of 18 is a criminal offence.

The youth and the school cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

