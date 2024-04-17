Alberta RCMP officer cleared in fatal shooting on First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog says an officer didn’t commit a criminal offence following a deadly shooting three years ago.

A report released by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says RCMP were called to a home on the O’Chiese First Nation near Rocky Mountain House in 2021.

An officer spoke to a man in the home and learned there was a warrant out for his arrest.

The report says a short time later the man came out of the house with an axe and started walking towards the officer.

The man didn’t drop the axe, and the officer fired his gun.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

ASIRT says the officer didn’t use excessive force and was justified in defending himself.

