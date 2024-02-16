Menu

Crime

Armed Surrey teens arrested in Delta, B.C. robbery

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 4:11 pm
1 min read
Delta police vehicle View image in full screen
A Delta police vehicle is seen in the Metro Vancouver city in an undated Global News file photo. Global News
Three armed teens from Surrey were arrested in Delta, B.C., on Friday in connection with a robbery at a shop in the Tsawwassen Mills shopping mall.

One of the three boys distracted the store staff while the other two stole various items, Delta police said in a news release.

When an officer arrived to arrest the group, all three attempted to flee. One was arrested “on the spot,” and found with “multiple stolen items, bear spray and an imitation firearm,” the release states.

Police said additional investigation led them to a discarded bag that contained more stolen items and another imitation firearm. The remaining two suspects were arrested nearby without incident.

One had a third imitation gun, police added.

The Delta Police Department is recommending charges against all three teens, including theft under $5,000 and obstructing a police officer. Two may also face a robbery charge.

Police said the youth have been released to their parents.

