Armed Surrey teens arrested in Delta, B.C. robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Three armed teens from Surrey were arrested in Delta, B.C., on Friday in connection with a robbery at a shop in the Tsawwassen Mills shopping mall.

One of the three boys distracted the store staff while the other two stole various items, Delta police said in a news release.

When an officer arrived to arrest the group, all three attempted to flee. One was arrested “on the spot,” and found with “multiple stolen items, bear spray and an imitation firearm,” the release states.

0:32 Delta police release video of break-in suspect

Police said additional investigation led them to a discarded bag that contained more stolen items and another imitation firearm. The remaining two suspects were arrested nearby without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

One had a third imitation gun, police added.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Delta Police Department is recommending charges against all three teens, including theft under $5,000 and obstructing a police officer. Two may also face a robbery charge.

Police said the youth have been released to their parents.