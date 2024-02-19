Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

6 families displaced, buildings damaged in Chilliwack, B.C. fire

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 6:07 pm
1 min read
Burned up vehicles are seen in a Chilliwack, B.C. carport on Mahon Road after a fire displaced six families on Mon. Feb. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Burned up vehicles are seen in a Chilliwack, B.C. carport on Mahon Road after a fire displaced six families on Mon. Feb. 19, 2024. Global News
Six families were displaced by a fire in Chilliwack, B.C,. on Monday that destroyed three vehicles and damaged homes.

Flames broke out in a two-storey, semi-detached apartment complex on Edward Street near Patten Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The fire quickly spread to a second two-storey residential building, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

No injuries were reported and all residents are accounted for, police confirmed.

Thirty-seven firefighters responded to the blaze and found smoke billowing from the vehicles in the carport of the first apartment complex, the Chilliwack Fire Department said in a news release.

Neighbour Cheryl Danielson said she called 911 when she heard car alarms going off and an explosion.

“I looked outside and I saw the flames in the cars,” she told Global News. “I felt the heat from the window. It was hot, it was like sitting outside a campfire.”

Adjacent buildings sustained radiant heat damage but the apartment complex suffered extensive smoke and fire damage.

BC Hydro dispatched a crew to attend to a fallen hydro line, and investigations into the cause of the fire are underway by both the fire department and Mounties.

Examinations of the site are scheduled Tuesday, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the detachment at 604-792-4611.

