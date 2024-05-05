Kamloops traffickers ramp up gun violence amid ongoing conflict: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Repeated incidents of gunplay in Kamloops are being chocked up to warring drug dealers.

“(Saturday’s) shooting, along with the previous two shots fired reports received since Friday, are believed to be related to an ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said.

“Our frontline officers and support units including Serious Crimes, Targeted Enforcement, Crime Reduction, General Investigation Support Team, and Forensic Identification Services, are working tirelessly to address this risk to public safety associated to those involved in criminal lifestyles.”

The most recent incident was May 4, around 4:15 a.m. in the 800-block of Sudbury Avenue.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots, and saw a vehicle speed away, according to police.

Minutes later, that report was followed by another of about three men with firearms, running behind the 1200-block of 10th Street.

A suspect was reportedly found hiding on a commercial property nearby and was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. Officers also seized a red BMW with damage that appeared to be caused by gunfire.

Before that, on Friday, May 3, just after 6 a.m., RCMP said shots were fired at a home in the 1200-block of 10th Street.

A older model silver Jetta was observed leaving the scene. Police said it was located abandoned nearby on 13th Street.

Lastly, on May 2, around 6:30 p.m., police received a report of shots fired at a motel on the 700-block of Columbia Street, but the incident is believed to have actually occurred closer to midnight.

RCMP said evidence was seized at the scene as part of investigation.

No injuries have been reported so far.

“We understand these kinds of violent crimes are concerning to the community, and rightfully so, considering the risk they present to all residents,” Pelley said.

“As we work to advance these investigations and hold those responsible to account, we continue to reach out to the public and ask for its assistance and support in reviewing security footage, reporting activities that could be related, and contacting police with information they may have about those involved.”

Two people were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity and to contact the detachment with any information that may be related to these incidents.

Anyone with video or information, who has not yet shared it with police, is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference 20424-13098.