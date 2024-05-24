Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CBSA workers vote in favour of strike action, warn of border disruptions

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Summer of discontent’: PSAC blasts Trudeau government for change to in-office mandate'
‘Summer of discontent’: PSAC blasts Trudeau government for change to in-office mandate
Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the federal workers' union, criticized the government on Wednesday for changing its remote work mandate without consulting the union first. The government is calling for an increase to in-office shifts for public servants — and PSAC said if the mandate isn't withdrawn, "the Trudeau Liberal government better prepare itself for a summer of discontent." – May 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada Border Services Agency employees could go on strike next month, which the union warns would cause “significant disruptions” during the summer travel season.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents 9,000 CBSA employees, says 96 per cent of its members have voted in favour of taking job action as early as June.

“Workers have been without a contract for over two years, yet Treasury Board and CBSA are still not prepared to negotiate an agreement that protects workers,” said PSAC president Chris Aylward in a statement Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The employer, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, said it “will do everything possible to reach a responsible and competitive agreement” but added most CBSA employees won’t be able to walk off the job.

“However, in the event of strike action, Canadians should know that 90 per cent of front-line border services employees are designated as essential, meaning they must continue providing services during a strike,” the Treasury Board said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While most CBSA workers won’t be able to walk off the job, the union said Canadians will still feel the effects, highlighting a brief strike three years ago.

“Job action by CBSA personnel in 2021 nearly brought commercial cross-border traffic to a standstill, causing major delays at airports and borders across the country,” said PSAC in a statement.

More to come…

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices