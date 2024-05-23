Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plan to wake Robert Pickton from coma after prison attack: Quebec police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ramifications of attack on Robert Pickton in prison'
Ramifications of attack on Robert Pickton in prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has been hospitalized in an attack in a Quebec prison. Former corrections officer Alan Mullen talks about how this could have happened and what the ramifications are for further Pickton investigations
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A spokesman for Quebec’s provincial police says British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton is in a medically induced coma after a prison attack and doctors planned to try to wake him soon.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the plan to wake Pickton in the next few days and see if he can survive on his own was current as of Wednesday, but he wasn’t sure if it has since changed.

Police previously said Pickton was in a life-threatening condition after Sunday’s attack at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Click to play video: 'Beating of Robert Pickton in maximum security prison raises questions'
Beating of Robert Pickton in maximum security prison raises questions
Trending Now

Correctional Service Canada said Pickton was the victim of a “major assault” and prison officers had not been involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after being charged with the murders of 26 women.

Beaulieu previously said that a 51-year-old suspect was in custody after the attack on Pickton.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices