Calgary officials to provide update on city’s water supply on Day 10 of crisis

On Day 10 of Calgary’s water supply crisis, and one day after crews found “significant” additional damage on a crucial water main, officials in Alberta’s largest city are scheduled to provide an update on the situation on Saturday morning.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Susan Henry are expected to hold a news conference at the city’s Emergency Operations Centre at 8:30 a.m. local time. Global News will livestream the media availability and you can view it at the top of this post.

Late Friday afternoon, officials told Calgarians that because of the additional damage that was discovered, the timeline for restoring normal water service will likely be pushed back about three to five weeks.

Because of the water supply crisis, residents of Calgary and several nearby municipalities have been issued a ban on outdoor water use and asked to conserve water indoors as well.

Officials have warned that taps could run dry if water demand exceeds supply. Officials also note that the city needs to have enough water for fire emergencies and other potentially lifesaving needs.

