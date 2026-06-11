Nova Scotia teen with Egyptian roots chosen as official ball carrier for World Cup match

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Since learning to walk, Ibrahim Elsherif has had a soccer ball at his feet.

Now, the Halifax-area 13-year-old is on the verge of living his soccer dream.

“Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as they call it. And I think I’m super lucky to be part of something that big and be able to feel the atmosphere,” he said.

Ibrahim has been selected to be an official match ball carrier for an upcoming men’s World Cup match between Egypt and New Zealand in Vancouver on June 21. He’ll be carrying the ball onto the pitch and presenting it to the referee to mark the start of the game as the world watches on.

Thirteen young people were chosen as ball carriers for each World Cup match being held in Canada and Ibrahim is the lone Nova Scotia representative.

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His family moved from Cairo, Egypt to Nova Scotia when he was six years old, which makes his involvement in this pre-match ceremony all the more special.

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“I think I’m really lucky to have the opportunity to carry the ball in one of Egypt’s matches,” he said.

“I feel like I also want to focus on both parts, not just Egypt, which is where I’m from, but also Canada. Because obviously I’ve grown up here, I’ve made my friends here, I’ve developed as a player here.”

Ibrahim is an avid soccer player and passionate about the game.

The selection process for the job was competitive and included tryouts and a trip to Los Angeles for an international youth soccer tournament sponsored by Kia Canada.

His father, Omar, says the fact that Ibrahim was chosen is a testament to the role soccer has played in his son finding community and belonging in a new country.

“His soccer journey began when he was three back in Egypt and when he moved here … he played for Suburban FC and they helped him develop his skills and get better in the game,” Omar said.

“When we moved here … playing soccer was one of the things that helped him get along with the people around him, make friends.”

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One of Ibrahim’s coaches at Suburban FC says his peers are eager to see their teammate on soccer’s biggest stage.

“It’s super exciting, honestly. Just being at the World Cup as a young kid is a great experience for him. He gets to see the game at a different perspective,” Mohammad Jaber said.

“I’m sure we’ll all be watching the TV and making sure we all cheer Ibrahim on.”

The father-and-son duo will soon fly out to Vancouver ahead of the big moment.

Although some may call it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Ibrahim says he’s not planning on this being the last time he steps onto a World Cup pitch.

“Hopefully I can get to play in the World Cup and say I was also part of it when I was younger,” he said.