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Canada

Live-in nanny drugged with ice cream, sexually assaulted: Durham police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 1:10 pm
1 min read
Police allege an Oshawa man drugged a woman with ice cream, while she was living in his home and caring for his children. View image in full screen
Police allege an Oshawa man drugged a woman with ice cream, while she was living in his home and caring for his children. Durham Regional Police
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An Oshawa man is facing sexual assault and child exploitation charges after police allege he drugged an au pair living in his home and working as a child-care provider with ice cream.

The woman travelled to Canada in December 2025 after connecting with a couple through a Facebook Au Pair group, according to a Durham Police news release.

She lived with the family in Oshawa and helped care for their children in exchange for room and board.

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Police allege that on Dec. 12, the man gave the woman ice cream. Shortly after eating it, she began feeling incoherent before losing consciousness and later had no memory of the rest of the night.

The woman sought medical attention and tests later confirmed a noxious substance was present in her system, according to investigators.

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Durham Police later confirmed in a statement that the sexual assault charge is in relation to the woman.

In early 2026, police executed a search warrant at the family’s Oshawa home, where they say they seized electronic devices and the same drug allegedly used in the incident.

Investigators said evidence found on the devices supported the sexual assault investigation. Police also said they found child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

On Wednesday, Durham police arrested 38-year-old Derek Bellamy, from Oshawa. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said they are concerned there may be additional victims and have released Bellamy’s photo as part of the investigation.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

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