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Canada

RCMP say man dead after being hit by train in Chilliwack, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2026 1:52 pm
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
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Mounties in British Columbia say a man is dead after being hit by a train in Chilliwack.

RCMP say officers received a report about the collision at about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

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The man was found underneath the Yale Road overpass.

Paramedics attended the scene and confirmed he was dead.

Police have launched an investigation into the collision.

They’re appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area to contact them.

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