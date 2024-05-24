Deportation hearing set to take place for truck driver who caused fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Send this page to someone via email

The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is scheduled to learn Friday whether he will be deported to India.

A lawyer for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu says he expects the hearing in front of federal immigration officials to be short, as the rules are clear with little flexibility.

“It’s pretty open and shut,” Michael Greene said in an interview.

“There’s nothing to contest, so those are as clear as day. These hearings are usually done lickety-split.”

Sidhu, a rookie truck driver from Calgary, barrelled through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Sask., in 2018.

Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 were injured.

Sidhu pleaded guilty to dangerous driving offences and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He was granted full parole last year.

View image in full screen The trucker who caused the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 will learn Friday whether he is to be deported. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is taken out of the Kerry Vickar Centre by the RCMP following his sentencing for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Melfort, Sask., Friday, March 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

A criminal conviction that carries a sentence of more than six months makes a permanent resident ineligible to remain in the country. Sidhu landed in Canada as a permanent resident in 2014.

Two years ago, the Canada Border Services Agency recommended deportation, and Greene went to court to fight it.

In December, the Federal Court dismissed applications from Greene, who had argued border officials didn’t consider Sidhu’s previously clean criminal record and remorse. He wanted the court to order the border agency to conduct a second review.

“This is part of the sadness of the whole process. We’re left with a situation where permanent residents have no rights whatsoever to have their personal circumstances considered,” Greene said.

“Our only mechanism is (that) after he’s ordered deported, we’re going to ask them to give back his (permanent resident) status (based) on humanitarian grounds.

“But in the meantime, he has no status.”

Greene said Sidhu won’t immediately be taken into custody after the hearing is over.

He said a pre-removal risk assessment has to be conducted and Sidhu can also ask for a deferral while his request for permanent resident status is considered.

The process, Greene said, could take months or years.

Several family members of those killed in the crash have said they want Sidhu deported.