Kathy Michaels

Kathy Michaels has been a reporter for more than 15 years, writing for community papers and online news sources across the Okanagan and beyond.

Throughout her career, she’s covered everything from courts and crime to entertainment and has won national and provincial awards for her feature writing.

She’s turning a page with Global Okanagan by taking on the role of news producer. She’s happy to report this will keep her connected to all the stories of the region.

And when she’s not working, she will likely be soaking in the natural beauty of the valley.