Mounties investigate suspected homicide in Vernon

Vernon, B.C., Mounties are investigating a suspected homicide in the city’s Bella Vista area.
The body was discovered outside at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, near Okanagan Hills Boulevard in Vernon.
“We’re in the very early stages of our investigation at this time, but the death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide,” Const. Chris Terleski said.
“Our Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is asking for the public’s help.”
Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have observed or witnessed a person or vehicle parked or stopped around the hairpin turn on Okanagan Hills Boulevard between the morning of Aug. 19 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Anyone who may have dashcam footage or information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file # 2024-14152
No additional information is available for release and updates will be provided when available.
