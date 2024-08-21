Mounties investigate suspected homicide in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon, B.C., Mounties are investigating a suspected homicide in the city’s Bella Vista area.

The body was discovered outside at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, near Okanagan Hills Boulevard in Vernon.

“We’re in the very early stages of our investigation at this time, but the death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Our Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is asking for the public’s help.”

0:19 Discovery of man’s body near Vernon deemed suspicious

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have observed or witnessed a person or vehicle parked or stopped around the hairpin turn on Okanagan Hills Boulevard between the morning of Aug. 19 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have dashcam footage or information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file # 2024-14152

No additional information is available for release and updates will be provided when available.