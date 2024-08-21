Menu

Crime

Mounties investigate suspected homicide in Vernon

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
Map of Okanagan Hills Boulevard with a star indicating where the person was found.
Map of Okanagan Hills Boulevard with a star indicating where the person was found. COURTESY: VERNON RCMP
Vernon, B.C., Mounties are investigating a suspected homicide in the city’s Bella Vista area.

The body was discovered outside at around  7:30 a.m. Tuesday, near Okanagan Hills Boulevard in Vernon.

“We’re in the very early stages of our investigation at this time, but the death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Our Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is asking for the public’s help.”

Discovery of man’s body near Vernon deemed suspicious
Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have observed or witnessed a person or vehicle parked or stopped around the hairpin turn on Okanagan Hills Boulevard between the morning of Aug. 19 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Anyone who may have dashcam footage or information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file # 2024-14152

No additional information is available for release and updates will be provided when available.

