Crews work to douse West Kelowna industrial building fire

A fire in a West Kelowna industrial area is prompting the RCMP to warn that drivers avoid the area.

The burning building is in an area between Westlake Road and Ross Road, in the 1400 block of Industrial Road. Thick plumes of smoke are being kicked up and can be seen far from the site.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene and some businesses have been evacuated from the area. There are no residential structures in danger due to this fire.

The RCMP ask motorists to use an alternate route to get to your destination.