Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Crews work to douse West Kelowna industrial building fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews were fighting an industrial fire in West Kelowna on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were fighting an industrial fire in West Kelowna on Wednesday. COURTESY JC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire in a West Kelowna industrial area is prompting the RCMP to warn that drivers avoid the area.

The burning building is in an area between Westlake Road and Ross Road, in the 1400 block of Industrial Road. Thick plumes of smoke are being kicked up and can be seen far from the site.

Click to play video: 'A West Kelowna house labeled as a “problem home” by neighbours and police destroyed by fire'
A West Kelowna house labeled as a “problem home” by neighbours and police destroyed by fire
Trending Now

Emergency vehicles are at the scene and some businesses have been evacuated from the area. There are no residential structures in danger due to this fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP ask motorists to use an alternate route to get to your destination.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices