Jasper gets more aid from governments amid ongoing wildfire recovery

The federal and Alberta governments are ushering in new support for Jasper as the mountain town continues to rebuild from last summer’s devastating wildfires.
The federal government says $2 million will be spent on a pop-up village for 11 local businesses and a storage workspace for construction materials inside the town’s small boundary.
Meanwhile, the Alberta government is proposing $3 million in support to help stabilize Jasper’s revenues, adding to the $3 million it has already provided to cover property tax losses.
The town will be hit over the coming years by a major drop in revenue from local property taxes.
With the rebuild still in its early days, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland says U.S.-imposed tariffs on Canadian goods are an “imponderable” factor in how quickly the town can rebuild.
But he says a surge in patriotism could lead to large numbers of people flocking to Jasper this summer as an increasing number of Canadians choose to travel domestically.
