Canada

Jasper gets more aid from governments amid ongoing wildfire recovery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2025 5:03 pm
1 min read
A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday August 19, 2024. View image in full screen
A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday August 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
The federal and Alberta governments are ushering in new support for Jasper as the mountain town continues to rebuild from last summer’s devastating wildfires.

The federal government says $2 million will be spent on a pop-up village for 11 local businesses and a storage workspace for construction materials inside the town’s small boundary.

Meanwhile, the Alberta government is proposing $3 million in support to help stabilize Jasper’s revenues, adding to the $3 million it has already provided to cover property tax losses.

The town will be hit over the coming years by a major drop in revenue from local property taxes.

With the rebuild still in its early days, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland says U.S.-imposed tariffs on Canadian goods are an “imponderable” factor in how quickly the town can rebuild.

But he says a surge in patriotism could lead to large numbers of people flocking to Jasper this summer as an increasing number of Canadians choose to travel domestically.

Click to play video: 'Feds, province each announce Jasper supports'
Feds, province each announce Jasper supports
© 2025 The Canadian Press

