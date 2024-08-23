Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

North Okanagan to welcome Vernon’s 2nd urgent and primary care centre

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 6:02 pm
2 min read
One of the rooms in the new urgent care centre. View image in full screen
One of the rooms in the new urgent care centre. Katherine Ludwig / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second urgent and primary care centre will open in Vernon.

“Urgent and primary care centres deliver faster access to care while relieving pressure on our emergency rooms,” Premier David Eby said in a press release.

“With a second centre for Vernon, north Okanagan residents will get better access for cuts, minor infections, sprains and those kinds of medical issues that need a doctor’s attention, but not an emergency room visit.”

The second UPCC in Vernon, which is anticipated to open to patients in fall 2025,  will provide urgent primary care seven days a week, including statutory holidays.

“We are committed to meeting the growing health-care needs of communities around B.C.,”  Adrian Dix, Minister of Health said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Interior Health extends Urgent and Primary Care hours'
Interior Health extends Urgent and Primary Care hours

“Early in our primary care strategy, we brought a UPCC to Vernon that has provided much-needed health care to people. As the community has grown, we’re now adding a second UPCC to add capacity and ensure people have access to the care they need, close to home.”

Story continues below advertisement

The UPCC will provide same-day care for people who need support for their health concerns within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require an emergency department. Conditions such as sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections are appropriate for the UPCC.

Trending Now
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The UPCC will be available to people who do not have a primary care provider, as well as people with a provider who are unable to schedule an appointment within 12 to 24 hours.

Once a location is selected, Interior Health will proceed with the request-for-proposal process for construction-management services.

Operated by Interior Health, the new Vernon UPCC will be a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, Interior Health, the North Okanagan Division of Family Practice, Okanagan Indian Band and the Splatsin First Nation.

This UPCC will be part of the Shuswap North Okanagan Primary Care Network. The capital cost of the UPCC is estimated at $4.97 million, and will be shared by the provincial government through Interior Health and the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices