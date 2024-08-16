Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Westside Road washed out near Lake Okanagan Resort

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
The North Westside Fire Department is directing traffic around a flood on a portion of Westside Road, near Lake Okanagan Resort, and the area near Bear Creek is also creating problems for motorists. View image in full screen
The North Westside Fire Department is directing traffic around a flood on a portion of Westside Road, near Lake Okanagan Resort, and the area near Bear Creek is also creating problems for motorists. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A deluge of rain has caused issues near the fire-ravaged neighbourhoods on Westside Road in the Central Okanagan.

The North Westside Fire Department is directing traffic around a flood on a portion of Westside Road, near Lake Okanagan Resort, and the area near Bear Creek is also creating problems for motorists.

Videos are appearing online showing rocks, mud and water flowing from the forest floor onto the road.

Click to play video: 'Sun, Soil, and Smiles: Embracing Outdoor Health Benefits'
Sun, Soil, and Smiles: Embracing Outdoor Health Benefits
Trending Now

It’s now single-lane alternating traffic through an area where water has accumulated.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices