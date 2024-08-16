Westside Road washed out near Lake Okanagan Resort

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A deluge of rain has caused issues near the fire-ravaged neighbourhoods on Westside Road in the Central Okanagan.

The North Westside Fire Department is directing traffic around a flood on a portion of Westside Road, near Lake Okanagan Resort, and the area near Bear Creek is also creating problems for motorists.

Videos are appearing online showing rocks, mud and water flowing from the forest floor onto the road.

4:00 Sun, Soil, and Smiles: Embracing Outdoor Health Benefits

It’s now single-lane alternating traffic through an area where water has accumulated.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.