Crime

Kelowna man sentenced to 9 years in bludgeoning death of roommate

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Second-degree murder trial begins'
Second-degree murder trial begins
WATCH: A Kelowna man charged in the killing of his roommate was in court Monday morning. Lorence Williams was charged with second-degree murder, after Thomas Chadwick was found deceased outside their Kelowna home back in May of 2021 – Mar 4, 2024
A Kelowna man who killed his roommate in 2021 will spend another four years and nine months in prison.

The BC Prosecution Service said that Lorence Williams, 43, was sentenced July 26 to nine and a half years in prison, less four years and nine months for time already spent behind bars, for the manslaughter death of Thomas Chadwick.

In addition to a period of incarceration, the court also ordered a 10-year firearms prohibition, a DNA order, and a non-communication order with certain people during his period in custody.

Williams pleaded guilty last March to killing his roommate, several weeks into a trial looking into the May 30, 2021 crime.

The court had already heard that Williams had been evicted from his home when an increasingly fraught relationship with his roommates turned fatal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Crown counsel Trevor Sicotte told jurors that he would present evidence that supported the argument that Williams had been renting a basement bedroom in a home on Sexsmith Road for several months when he was evicted by the landlord, Cornel Fisher.

Fisher wanted to move his girlfriend in, and that’s when things started to go sour.

According to Sicotte, Williams’ relationship with Fisher as well as roommate Chadwick deteriorated rapidly, culminating in Chadwick’s death.

Sicotte told jurors that Williams and Chadwick got into a fight and he would present evidence that Chadwick was bludgeoned with a piece of wood used for decorative edging.

Sicotte also told jurors he intended to prove that Williams then went about smashing windows of nearby vehicles.

