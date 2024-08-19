Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release images of suspect in daytime Break and Enter at West Kelowna home

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna'
Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna
Kelowna RCMP presented city council with its 2023 year-end report based on public safety and crime data on Monday. Last spring, council identified crime and safety as one of its top priorities, and as Jayden Wasney reports, the RCMP is working with the city to ensure those targets are met. – Mar 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman and her child were in the basement when a break and enter occurred at the West Kelowna home of her parents, and RCMP are asking for help to track down the alleged perpetrator.

The incident took place in the 3200 block of McIver Road Aug. 10, while the homeowners were out for a walk. Their adult daughter and her child were in the basement, RCMP said in a press release.

“The daughter heard the commotion upstairs but believed it was her parents back from their walk,”  RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Information on Maple Ridge break and enter suspect wanted by police'
Information on Maple Ridge break and enter suspect wanted by police

“The male suspect broke in and stole cash and a credit card before leaving the home shortly after. He then used the card at three local West Kelowna businesses before the card was reported stolen.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Surveillance video from the businesses shows the male suspect making transactions and wearing a dark-coloured camo shirt with a hood over his head, sunglasses, a grey baseball hat, dark jeans and white/orange running shoes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. If you know this person do not approach them. Instead, contact the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2024-45959 or make an anonymous tip through the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-242-8477.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices