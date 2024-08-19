Police release images of suspect in daytime Break and Enter at West Kelowna home

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and her child were in the basement when a break and enter occurred at the West Kelowna home of her parents, and RCMP are asking for help to track down the alleged perpetrator.

The incident took place in the 3200 block of McIver Road Aug. 10, while the homeowners were out for a walk. Their adult daughter and her child were in the basement, RCMP said in a press release.

“The daughter heard the commotion upstairs but believed it was her parents back from their walk,” RCMP said in a press release.

0:37 Information on Maple Ridge break and enter suspect wanted by police

“The male suspect broke in and stole cash and a credit card before leaving the home shortly after. He then used the card at three local West Kelowna businesses before the card was reported stolen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Surveillance video from the businesses shows the male suspect making transactions and wearing a dark-coloured camo shirt with a hood over his head, sunglasses, a grey baseball hat, dark jeans and white/orange running shoes.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. If you know this person do not approach them. Instead, contact the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2024-45959 or make an anonymous tip through the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-242-8477.