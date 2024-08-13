Menu

Crime

Vernon break-in leads to arrest

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Increase in domestic violence concerns
Experts are saying that domestic violence is an epidemic growing rapidly across the country. As our Ben Low-On reports, concerns over the recent early release of a Vernon man may show others that the punishment is not a deterrent for these types of crimes.
A 22-year-old Vernon, B.C., man has been arrested in relation to a Tuesday morning break and enter at a business in downtown Vernon.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of an alarm at a business in the 3000 block of 31st Street in Vernon.

The business had been broken into and some items stolen from inside, RCMP said in a press release.

Okanagan outreach group says violence against sex trade workers is common

Police say investigators obtained a description of the suspect using video surveillance from inside the business and a short time later, located and arrested an individual in the area matching that description.

The man remains in custody on a warrant for an unrelated matter and is expected to appear in court later today.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released their quarterly report on criminal activity, which showed a five per cent decline in calls for service, a 7.1 per cent decline in Criminal Code violations and a 12 per cent decrease in property offences in Greater Vernon from last year until the end of July.

 

