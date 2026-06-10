Police lay new charges against man accused of Toronto murder

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Police say they’ve laid new charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, as they investigate a murder in Toronto from late last year.

On Dec. 9, 2025, at around 8:30 a.m., police were called to a home at St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road.

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They found that a 79-year-old woman had died in an apartment and, after a postmortem, they concluded she had been killed.

Officers made three arrests in their investigation, including a 39-year-old man from Peterborough, who was charged with first-degree murder.

Then, months after first discovering the victim, police said they searched an address in Peterborough and laid more charges.

The same suspect is charged with a range of new offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence and breach of probation.