Vernon, B.C. man arrested in connection with 27th Street fires

A man accused of sparking fires in Vernon has been arrested and police say they remain in custody.

Around 8 p.m. Aug. 19, a man was spotted allegedly setting fires on a property in the 2600-block of 27th Street. When police arrived they arrested the suspect without incident.

They said, however, no significant property damage was reported.

“It’s really concerning to see this happening,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“It’s reckless. These fires have potential to suddenly get out of control and can have disastrous consequences. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case thanks to the quick action of the witnesses who spotted what was happening and immediately reported it.”

The 33-year old man remains in custody and is expected to make an initial appearance in court later Tuesday.