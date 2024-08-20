Menu

Fire

Vernon, B.C. man arrested in connection with 27th Street fires

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 6:31 pm
1 min read
Vernon RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP detachment. Global News
A man accused of sparking fires in Vernon has been arrested and police say they remain in custody.

Around 8 p.m. Aug. 19, a man was spotted allegedly setting fires on a property in the 2600-block of 27th Street. When police arrived they arrested the suspect without incident.

They said, however, no significant property damage was reported.

“It’s really concerning to see this happening,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“It’s reckless. These fires have potential to suddenly get out of control and can have disastrous consequences. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case thanks to the quick action of the witnesses who spotted what was happening and immediately reported it.”

The 33-year old man remains in custody and is expected to make an initial appearance in court later Tuesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

