Mission Creek Greenway temporarily closed for flood protection work

A portion of the Mission Creek Greenway will be closed to all pedestrians and cyclists between the Robert Hobson Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan and KLO Road later this week.

From Aug. 21 to 22, visitors are asked to be mindful of signs directing them where to go, as well as barriers and worker direction.

“Construction will place and compact gravel along portions of the Greenway to raise its height for flood protection,” the regional district said in a press release.

“During this time, heavy equipment including dump trucks, a bulldozer and a roller compactor will operate and use Mayer Road as the primary access to enter the construction area on the west side of Mission Creek, travelling along the Mission Creek Greenway and exiting at KLO Road.”

This work is part of the project to install four riffles for flood protection and improved fish habitat in Mission Creek in Mission Creek Regional Park.

The work is part of the Mill Creek Flood Protection project which will adapt and upgrade the Mill Creek Diversion outlet to Mission Creek to improve fish habitat with the creation of four riffles.

The regional district offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 km of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.