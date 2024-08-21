Skid Row frontman to perform in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan rockers, get ready.

Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach is on his way to Kelowna for a fall performance in an intimate environment.

The Canadian rock icon will take the stage at Revelry Food + Music Hub on Thursday, Oct. 10.

“We’re thrilled to host Sebastian Bach at Revelry,” promoter Tyler Marr said in a press release.

“This concert is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to Kelowna, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the magic of Sebastian’s live performance.”

Bach first rose to fame as the frontman of Skid Row, leading the band to multi-platinum success with albums like their self-titled debut and Slave to the Grind, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Since then, Bach has released critically acclaimed albums such as Angel Down and Give ‘Em Hell.

He’s also acted in roles on Broadway in productions like Jekyll & Hyde and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as appearances on popular television shows, like Gilmore Girls.

In his career, Sebastian has worked with rock titans such as Guns N’ Roses and members of KISS.

His contributions to music have been recognized with numerous awards, solidifying his legacy as a true rock legend.

Tickets for the Child Within The Man tour go on sale Friday, Aug. 23.