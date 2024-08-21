Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Skid Row frontman to perform in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Sebastien Bach, pictured in April 2013. View image in full screen
Sebastien Bach, pictured in April 2013. Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Okanagan rockers, get ready.

Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach is on his way to Kelowna for a fall performance in an intimate environment.

The Canadian rock icon will take the stage at Revelry Food + Music Hub on Thursday, Oct. 10.

“We’re thrilled to host Sebastian Bach at Revelry,” promoter Tyler Marr said in a press release.

“This concert is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to Kelowna, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the magic of Sebastian’s live performance.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bach first rose to fame as the frontman of Skid Row, leading the band to multi-platinum success with albums like their self-titled debut and Slave to the Grind, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, Bach has released critically acclaimed albums such as Angel Down and Give ‘Em Hell.

Click to play video: 'Thousands attend Rock the Lake music festival in Kelowna'
Thousands attend Rock the Lake music festival in Kelowna
Trending Now

He’s also acted in roles on Broadway in productions like Jekyll & Hyde and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as appearances on popular television shows, like Gilmore Girls.

In his career,  Sebastian has worked with rock titans such as Guns N’ Roses and members of KISS.

His contributions to music have been recognized with numerous awards, solidifying his legacy as a true rock legend.

Tickets for the Child Within The Man tour go on sale Friday, Aug. 23.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices