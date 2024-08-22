Telescopes stolen from Kelowna-area observatory

Send this page to someone via email

Thieves made off with nearly $11,000 in telescopes when they broke into the Okanagan Observatory near Big White Ski Resort this week.

Mounties said video surveillance indicates two suspects broke into a C-Can at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter theft. Thieves took five telescopes, an articulating eyepiece and several other items from the gated property.

The articulating eyepiece is used to position the telescope for people in wheelchairs.

“These are critical pieces of equipment for the operation of the Observatory and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them,” Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, said.

Anyone with information about this crime or dash camera footage on Highway 33 between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday is asked to please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-48484.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.