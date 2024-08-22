Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Telescopes stolen from Kelowna-area observatory

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
The Okanagan Observatory .
The Okanagan Observatory . Courtesy: Okanagan Observatory
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thieves made off with nearly $11,000 in telescopes when they broke into the Okanagan Observatory near Big White Ski Resort this week.

Mounties said video surveillance indicates two suspects broke into a C-Can at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter theft. Thieves took five telescopes, an articulating eyepiece and several other items from the gated property.

The articulating eyepiece is used to position the telescope for people in wheelchairs.

Click to play video: 'New B.C. radio telescope in South Okanagan picks up mysterious signal from space'
New B.C. radio telescope in South Okanagan picks up mysterious signal from space

“These are critical pieces of equipment for the operation of the Observatory and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them,” Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this crime or dash camera footage on Highway 33 between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday is asked to please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-48484.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices