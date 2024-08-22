Okanagan’s SilverStar Resort, other properties to hit the market

Send this page to someone via email

A popular Okanagan ski destination will soon be up for grabs.

Powdr Corp., which owns SilverStar Resort in the North Okanagan, announced Thursday it would be putting it up for sale along with its properties, Eldora, Colo. and Mt. Bachelor, Ore. It also announced it had signed an agreement to sell Killington Resort in Vermont.

“To strategically manage POWDR’s portfolio in alignment with our founder’s and stakeholders’ goals, we aim to balance our ski business with new ventures in the National Parks sector and Woodward,” Stacey Hutchinson, POWDR’s vice-president of communications and government affairs said in a statement.

The listing for the three resorts will come up in the next few weeks.

“Until the sales of these four resorts (including Killington) are finalized, we will remain dedicated to our current operations at those ski resorts,” Hutchinson said.

“In addition, we are dedicated to a seamless transition at all four resorts.”

“JP Morgan will be advising the process to find the best owner for SilverStar and more details will be shared when we have them,” Silver Star said in a statement.

“We do not expect any changes to products, roles, and operations at SilverStar for the 24/25 winter season, and we will continue to conduct business as usual as we work to finish off the summer biking season and open the resort for skiing and riding in November, 2024.”

It was 2019 when the company bought the then-family-owned resort.