Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan’s SilverStar Resort, other properties to hit the market

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
A webcam from SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon. View image in full screen
A webcam from SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon. SilverStar Mountain Resort
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A popular Okanagan ski destination will soon be up for grabs.

Powdr Corp., which owns SilverStar Resort in the North Okanagan, announced Thursday it would be putting it up for sale along with  its properties, Eldora, Colo. and  Mt. Bachelor, Ore. It also announced it had signed an agreement to sell Killington Resort in Vermont.

“To strategically manage POWDR’s portfolio in alignment with our founder’s and stakeholders’ goals, we aim to balance our ski business with new ventures in the National Parks sector and Woodward,” Stacey Hutchinson, POWDR’s vice-president of communications and government affairs said in a statement.

The listing for the three resorts will come up in the next few weeks.

Click to play video: 'SilverStar Sold'
SilverStar Sold

“Until the sales of these four resorts (including Killington) are finalized, we will remain dedicated to our current operations at those ski resorts,” Hutchinson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition, we are dedicated to a seamless transition at all four resorts.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“JP Morgan will be advising the process to find the best owner for SilverStar and more details will be shared when we have them,” Silver Star said in a statement.

“We do not expect any changes to products, roles, and operations at SilverStar for the 24/25 winter season, and we will continue to conduct business as usual as we work to finish off the summer biking season and open the resort for skiing and riding in November, 2024.”

It was 2019 when the company bought the then-family-owned resort.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices