Suspected drunk driver smashes into Kelowna building, parked cars

An erratic and allegedly drunken ride through Kelowna, B.C., ended in damage to multiple parked cars and a building and one arrest, police say.
A driver was spotted driving dangerously and smashing into vehicles at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, starting in the Dillworth area of the city and carrying on into its downtown, according to police.
The truck finally came to a stop when it crashed into the Global Okanagan building on Leon Avenue.
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested at the scene and transported to the Kelowna detachment. No one was injured.
“We are very thankful that no one was hurt during this incident considering the driving behaviour and the distance the vehicle travelled while operated in this manner,” Sgt. Judith Bertrand said.
“The driver is in custody and will be attending court in the morning. They are facing many criminal charges and Motor Vehicle Act infractions.”
