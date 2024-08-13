Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected drunk driver smashes into Kelowna building, parked cars

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
The suspected driver of a truck that crashed into a number of parked vehicles as well as a building in downtown Kelowna was arrested, police say. View image in full screen
The suspected driver of a truck that crashed into a number of parked vehicles as well as a building in downtown Kelowna was arrested, police say. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An erratic and allegedly drunken ride through Kelowna, B.C., ended in damage to multiple parked cars and a building and one arrest, police say.

A driver was spotted driving dangerously and smashing into vehicles at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, starting in the Dillworth area of the city and carrying on into its downtown, according to police.

The truck finally came to a stop when it crashed into the Global Okanagan building on Leon Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Local support offered amid BCTF closure'
Local support offered amid BCTF closure
Trending Now

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested at the scene and transported to the Kelowna detachment. No one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very thankful that no one was hurt during this incident considering the driving behaviour and the distance the vehicle travelled while operated in this manner,” Sgt. Judith Bertrand said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The driver is in custody and will be attending court in the morning. They are facing many criminal charges and Motor Vehicle Act infractions.”

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices