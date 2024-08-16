Kelowna community dialysis unit to open in new location

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit will open later this month at a new and larger facility.

“The expansion of the Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit will significantly enhance dialysis care in the Central Okanagan. By increasing service capacity, we are addressing the growing demand for dialysis treatment in the community,” Adrian Dix, minister of health, said in a press release.

The community dialysis unit is increasing from eight to 11 chairs in this new, purpose-built space, which also has the potential for up to 14 chairs depending on demand.

Outpatient dialysis treatment will be provided to medically stable and independent patients with kidney disease. The expansion means up to 8,736 dialysis treatments will be provided annually in the Central Okanagan community, an increase of 3,744 yearly treatments when all chairs are fully utilized.

“Expanding the Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit is an important step forward in enhancing dialysis care in the region. Increasing the capacity means there will be shorter transition wait times and we will have the ability to accommodate more patients, which is essential given the rising prevalence of kidney disease,” Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, said.

“This investment not only improves patient outcomes, but also supports the broader health-care system by providing timely and efficient health care.”

The expanded unit has been designed to meet the needs of dialysis patients and offers a culturally safe space for the Indigenous community.

There will be two ceiling lifts that will assist nursing staff in providing dialysis treatment to patients with mobility challenges as well as a droplet precaution room that meets infection prevention and control standards to provide treatment for people with communicable diseases. Each dialysis station will also be equipped with a ceiling-mounted radiant heater to accommodate patients with kidney disease who are more sensitive to cold due to vascular disease.

Additionally, the expanded space will allow nurses to offer training for home dialysis modalities, such as peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis, reducing the need for patients to travel to Kelowna General Hospital for this initial training.

Dialysis is a life-sustaining treatment that is typically required three to four times a week. Community dialysis units are strategically located to offer treatments closer to patients’ homes. The Kelowna Community Dialysis Unit will serve patients six days a week from Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The relocation and renovations to the community dialysis unit cost $4.39 million and are being funded by BC Renal.

The KGH Foundation also contributed $90,000 to help provide this new space with local artwork, additional furniture, emotional support pet beds, bariatric hemodialysis chairs and additional comforts for both the waiting room and hybrid rooms.

The new location is at 102-1835 Gordon Dr. and opening day is Aug. 26.