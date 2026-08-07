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Health

Rural New Brunswick hospital fills general surgeon vacancies for 1st time in 10 years

By Rachel Morgan & Johnny James Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 5:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Upper River Valley Hospital surgery wait times could diminish after province hires two new surgeons'
Upper River Valley Hospital surgery wait times could diminish after province hires two new surgeons
WATCH: Upper River Valley Hospital surgery wait times could diminish after province hires two new surgeons
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Horizon Health Network has reached a “significant milestone” as all three general surgeon positions at a rural New Brunswick hospital are filled for the first time in a decade.

Two new general surgeons have been hired at Upper River Valley Hospital (URVH) in Waterville, N.B., Horizon said in a news release Thursday.

The surgeons will undergo training for emergency and elective C-sections, the health network said, helping to “support ongoing delivery of labour and birth services.”

Last month, the hospital announced a temporary closure of its labour and birth services, temporarily diverting patients to a hospital in Fredericton, approximately an hour away.

“A woman that is anticipating a normal vaginal delivery, can’t take a chance on her going through that at this hospital if there is no one there to deal with an emergency C-section,” John Dornan, the province’s health minister, told Global News.

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Five out of 10 surgeries at URVH are completed within 251 days of the patient being told they need the procedure, according to the government’s website.

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Nine out of 10 are completed within 500 days, the highest wait time across the province.

“Even when we had a full time and a part time there were still times when we didn’t have all the surgical services that we would need,” Dornan said.

“Now that we’re looking at a scenario where we have three surgeons that will work well together, I think this is one of the healthier times for surgery in the Upper River Valley in my lifetime.”

Dr. Martha Mills, Horizon’s chief of staff for the area, said the new hires will help create a “stronger foundation” for birth and delivery services at the hospital.

Click to play video: 'Staffing shortages cited as top reason for repeated birth services diversion at New Brunswick hospital'
Staffing shortages cited as top reason for repeated birth services diversion at New Brunswick hospital

“Successfully recruiting two general surgeons is a significant milestone for URVH and reflects the dedicated efforts of our leaders, recruitment teams, local physicians, and community partners,” she said in a news release.

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Dornan said it is unknown right now when the new surgeons will start, but said recruitment is ongoing for anesthesia and operating room professionals.

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