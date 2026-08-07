Manitoba announces it will allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control

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Manitoba’s government says it will let pharmacists in the province prescribe birth control.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the expanded scope of what pharmacists can do will make access easier.

The expansion on where Manitobans can get contraception comes after the province made birth control access free.

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The government says pharmacists need to complete approved training before making assessments and prescribing birth control.

The training is being incorporated into the curriculum for pharmacists studying in the province.

The government says pharmacists will be able to prescribe a range of contraceptives as well as administer them through muscle injections.

“This means that people will be able to access contraception more quickly, more conveniently, and closer to home,” Asagwara told a news conference Friday.