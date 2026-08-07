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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 6:54 pm

    Unless you’re an MD you should not be prescribing any medicine.

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Health

Manitoba announces it will allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2026 6:06 pm
1 min read
Pharmacists in Manitoba will be allowed to prescribe certain forms of birth control, the province announced Friday. View image in full screen
Pharmacists in Manitoba will be allowed to prescribe some forms of birth control, the province announced Friday. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Manitoba’s government says it will let pharmacists in the province prescribe birth control.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the expanded scope of what pharmacists can do will make access easier.

The expansion on where Manitobans can get contraception comes after the province made birth control access free.

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The government says pharmacists need to complete approved training before making assessments and prescribing birth control.

The training is being incorporated into the curriculum for pharmacists studying in the province.

The government says pharmacists will be able to prescribe a range of contraceptives as well as administer them through muscle injections.

“This means that people will be able to access contraception more quickly, more conveniently, and closer to home,” Asagwara told a news conference Friday.

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