Manitobans bringing awareness to ovarian cancer

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The last 14 years have been far from easy for Jennifer Graham.

“I am a person who has had a few cancer experiences,” Graham said.

The Winnipegger was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. She was successfully treated for that, before being diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2025.

“The treatment for that typically is to have a total hysterectomy. At the time, I had a total hysterectomy. Ovaries removed, uterine tubes removed,” Graham said.

But she says that cancer and hysterectomy turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“After pathology results came back, it showed that I also had ovarian cancer and that was a huge surprise,” Graham said.

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Ovarian cancer affects about 3,000 Canadian women a year and is difficult to diagnose.

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“The early stages of ovarian cancers are undetectable. We have no screening tools, they’re asymptomatic. We don’t usually identify and detect ovary cancer until later in the stage,” gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Lesley Roberts, said.

“That unfortunately means that the five year overall survival for ovarian cancer is relatively poor, about 45 per cent.”

Ovarian cancer can impact women of all ages but is most common in post menopausal women. Doctors say early symptoms are very vague.

“Change in appetite, maybe a little but of nausea, some bloating, constipation. Very mild things that people tend to dismiss but it continues and continues,” Roberts said.

Ovarian Cancer Canada says the 44 per cent survival rate hasn’t improved much in over 50 years.

“There’s been a chronic underinvestment in ovarian cancer research, but we are starting to see that improve,” Ovarian Cancer Canada CEO, Tania Vrionis, said.

Roberts adds she would like to see more research and innovation in ovarian cancer.

“And for our government to speed up the process of drug approvals for those medications that are available, that perhaps we don’t have access to in Canada yet,” Roberts said.

Until then, both doctors and survivors encourage advocating for yourself.

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“As women, we sometimes minimize our symptoms,” Graham said. “I think if anyone can hear my story, to be inspired to take that step and make an appointment. If you are feeling symptoms for more than two weeks, these are things you need to check out with your primary care physician.”