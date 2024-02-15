Government gives BC Games a $2M boost amid ‘rising costs’

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government has given the BC Games Society a one-time $2-million funding boost as it grapples with the impacts of inflation while preparing to host both the winter and summer games.

In a news release, Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister Lana Popham said the “significant undertaking” of hosting the tournaments had been made more difficult “with rising costs and the downturn of the economy.”

“This funding will ensure the BC Games remain affordable for all participants, bolstering the society’s ability to provide exceptional experiences through sport,” Popham said Wednesday.

0:11 3 ski, snowboard organizations withdraw from BC Winter Games due to lack of snow

The Lhtako Quesnel Winter Games 2024 are slated to take place between Feb. 22 and 25, featuring sports such as archery, artistic gymnastics, biathlon, badminton, figure skating, ringette, judo and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, three provincial sport organizations — BC Alpine Ski, Freestyle BC and BC Snowboard — withdrew due to a lack of snow in Quesnel’s two event parks. Biathlon BC and Cross Country BC have said their athletes will attend no matter what and, depending on conditions, may participate in modified events for on-snow competition or dry land.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Maple Ridge Summer Games 2024 are set to take place between July 18 and 21. Sports include volleyball, artistic swimming, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, wrestling and more.

2:17 This is BC: Making hockey a game for everyone

Alison Noble, president of the BC Games Society, said the new provincial funds go a long way in providing youth with opportunities to participate. The society is a Crown corporation and there is no public cost to attend as a spectator.

“Sport participation is an important contributor to long-term health and wellness and resilience,” Noble said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“It builds a strong foundation for success by imparting discipline, leadership skills and the value of teamwork, all of which are essential in helping youth lead healthy, productive lives.”

The BC Games generate up to $2.6 million in economic activity annually and attract thousands of competitors from aross the province.