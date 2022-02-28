Vernon will still host 2022 BC Winter Games, postponed to 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The 2022 BC Winter Games were supposed to be held in Vernon this month but like just about everything in the last couple of years, those plans were scuttled.

The games, which are expected to attract up to 1,800 participants in 17 sports competitions, have been moved from February this year to March 23 to 26, 2023.

“Of course, we were disappointed when the 2022 BC Winter Games could not proceed,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release. “But we are pleased organizers and stakeholders have found a way to reschedule the Games in 2023. Vernon will be prepared to deliver an exceptional sport experience.”

Organizers said the change in dates aligns with spring break, which will help minimize disruption to the local school district. The Games depend on strong partnerships between the sport and education sectors for sport venues and accommodation as well as the local school bus fleet for transportation.

Hosting the BC Winter Games during spring break also avoids overlap with the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island set for Feb. 18 to March 5, 2023.

Over the next year, provincial sports organizations in B.C. will review qualification requirements to determine if athletes who qualified for the 2022 BC Winter Games will be able to compete in 2023.

“Although we will now stage the Games a year later than planned, we know we will be able to provide a memorable event for all participants,” Val Trevis, president of the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games Society, said.

“We will continue to refine our plans over the next 12 months to make sure our venues and services are ready to give the best sport development opportunity for our province‘s young athletes, coaches, and officials.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the BC Games cycle since 2020. As sport organizations continue to plan for a safe return to sport, future editions of the BC Games are currently scheduled as follows:

2022 BC Summer Games Prince George July 21-24, 2022

2022 BC Winter Games Greater Vernon March 23-26, 2023

2024 BC Winter Games Quesnel Feb. 22-25, 2024

2024 BC Summer Games Maple Ridge July 18-21, 2024

2026 BC Winter Games Trail-Rossland Feb. 19-22, 2026

2026 BC Summer Games Kelowna July 23-26, 2026