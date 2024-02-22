B.C. Winter Games 2024 welcomes athletes from across the province

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Winter Games runs from Feb. 22 to 25 and athletes all across the province are taking part.

Held in Lhtako Quesnel, 13 sports will be presented at the games.

BC Alpine Ski, Freestyle BC and BC Snowboard made their decisions after consultation with coaches and the BC Games Society, due to the lack of snowpack and snowfall at Troll Ski Resort.

This will impact roughly 240 athletes.

The rest of the games will continue, however, and our coverage is below.