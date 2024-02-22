SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

B.C. Winter Games 2024 welcomes athletes from across the province

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 6:42 pm
1 min read
The B.C. Winter Games runs from Feb. 22 to 25 and athletes all across the province are taking part.

Held in Lhtako Quesnel, 13 sports will be presented at the games.

However, three provincial sports organizations have already withdrawn from the games.
Trending Now

BC Alpine Ski, Freestyle BC and BC Snowboard made their decisions after consultation with coaches and the BC Games Society, due to the lack of snowpack and snowfall at Troll Ski Resort.

This will impact roughly 240 athletes.

The rest of the games will continue, however, and our coverage is below.

 

