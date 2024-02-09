3 ski, snowboard organizations withdraw from BC Winter Games due to lack of snow

Send this page to someone via email

Three provincial sports organizations have withdrawn from the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games.

BC Alpine Ski, Freestyle BC and BC Snowboard made their decisions after consultation with coaches and the BC Games Society, due to the lack of snowpack and snowfall at Troll Ski Resort.

This will impact roughly 240 athletes.

“In recognition of the value that the BC Games provide as an important milestone for athletes, sports organizations impacted by withdrawal are exploring alternate single-sport training or competition opportunities for participants and will continue to collaborate with the BC Games Society to incorporate elements of the games experience,” organizers said in a press release.

Biathlon and cross-country events are still expected to take place. Both are exploring “modified scenarios” for competitions either on snow or dryland.

Organizers said it takes more than 18 months for host societies to plan the BC Winter Games, and agreements with local ski resorts are signed early in the process to reserve space, ensure that technical requirements are met, and secure the appropriate volunteer workforce to support events.

The games are set to take place Feb. 22 to 25 and will proceed with representation from 13 sports, more than 1,200 participants from around the province, and 1,350 host society volunteers in a celebration of community and sport.

Provincial Sport Organizations impacted by cancellations are investigating the potential of future events, or training opportunities, for the age-group participants affected, as well.

B.C.’s average snowpack is almost 40 per cent lower than normal, according to the province.

The province’s latest snow bulletin says levels remain “very low” at 61 per cent of normal, compared to 79 per cent of normal this time last year.

The bulletin shows the snowpack is especially sparse across the South Coast, ranging from 30 per cent of normal on Vancouver Island to 47 per cent in the Lower Fraser region.

The Stikine region in northwestern B.C. has the highest snowpack in the province at 90 per cent of the average.