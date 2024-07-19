SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
B.C. Summer Games 2024 begin in Maple Ridge

By Staff Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2024 BC Summer Games begin in Maple Ridge'
2024 BC Summer Games begin in Maple Ridge
Thousands of people are converging on Maple Ridge for the 33rd edition of the BC Summer Games. Community reporter Safeeya Pirani reports ahead of the opening ceremonies.
Athletes from across B.C. are in Maple Ridge this weekend to compete in the B.C. Summer Games.

Since 1978, the BC Winter and BC Summer Games have brought B.C. together for a biennial celebration of sport and community.

The games take place July 17 to 21, 2024, and over 3,120 athletes, coaches, and officials are set to participate.

The participants hail from across the province, representing 177 communities and all 87 constituencies. The 2,430 athletes will compete in 22 different sports and are supported by 482 coaches and 213 officials, who have earned both sport-specific and Safe Sport certifications to ensure a competitive and safe environment for athletes.

“We are excited that participants from every corner of the province will have a chance to come together and experience the BC Summer Games,” said Alison Noble, BC Games Society President and CEO. “Volunteers have been hard at work with planning for more than a year as Maple Ridge gets set to put on a unique celebration of sport during their 150th anniversary.”

