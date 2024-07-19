B.C. Summer Games 2024 begin in Maple Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

Athletes from across B.C. are in Maple Ridge this weekend to compete in the B.C. Summer Games.

Since 1978, the BC Winter and BC Summer Games have brought B.C. together for a biennial celebration of sport and community.

The games take place July 17 to 21, 2024, and over 3,120 athletes, coaches, and officials are set to participate.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The participants hail from across the province, representing 177 communities and all 87 constituencies. The 2,430 athletes will compete in 22 different sports and are supported by 482 coaches and 213 officials, who have earned both sport-specific and Safe Sport certifications to ensure a competitive and safe environment for athletes.

“We are excited that participants from every corner of the province will have a chance to come together and experience the BC Summer Games,” said Alison Noble, BC Games Society President and CEO. “Volunteers have been hard at work with planning for more than a year as Maple Ridge gets set to put on a unique celebration of sport during their 150th anniversary.”