Travis Kelce buys stake in Canadian racehorse sharing Taylor Swift’s name

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has bought an ownership stake in a Canadian racehorse sharing the name of his music superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

In a news release Tuesday, Team Valor said the three-time Super Bowl winner has acquired a “significant share” of its interest in Swift Delivery, a three-year-old gelding living and racing at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

Kelce has been dating Swift for roughly a year, appearing at several of her concerts during The Eras Tour, which will be coming to Toronto in November and Vancouver in December. Swift has been a prominent fan at many of Kelce’s NFL games over that time.

“It’s very exciting,” Team Valor International founder and CEO Barry Irwin told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer.”

View image in full screen Jockey Patrick Husbands rides Swift Delivery (right) at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on July 19, 2024. Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is dating music superstar Taylor Swift, has bought a stake in the ownership of a group that owns Swift Delivery, a racehorse that lives at Woodbine. Michael Burns Photo

Horse’s name a ‘total coincidence’: Irwin

Woodbine Entertainment, which operates Woodbine Racetrack, said in a statement Wednesday that it’s open to having Kelce and Swift visit Swift Delivery when November comes around.

“Already a winner of two races this year, Swift Delivery is set to race this Saturday in the $125,000 Toronto Cup presented by Crown Royal. It will be the young horse’s first significant race,” it said.

“With Taylor Swift taking the Era’s Tour to Toronto this November, the couple are welcome to pay a visit to Swift Delivery’s stable any time!”

Irwin told The Associated Press the horse’s naming is a “total coincidence.” He added that Kelce has been a part owner for about a month, and on Tuesday gave the OK to reveal his involvement.

Kelce is friends with Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan’s son, Alex, The Associated Press reported. The Zoldan family has a long history in horse racing, including an interest in 2011 Derby winner Animal Kingdom.

— with files from The Associated Press