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Canada

Suicide barriers needed on Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge, advocates say 

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Angela Jung Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 9:19 pm
2 min read
The Granville Bridge is seen in Vancouver on Tues. Feb. 20, 2024. View image in full screen
The Granville Bridge is seen in Vancouver on Tues. Feb. 20, 2024. Global News
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Warning: This story contains discussion of suicide. Discretion is advised.

A police incident on Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge earlier this week is renewing calls to install suicide prevention barriers, with mental health advocates and residents urging the city to act.

Stacy Ashton with the Crisis Centre of B.C. says barriers are a proven way to prevent deaths.

“Barriers stop people from making an impulsive action, and they allow time to reset and seek help, and they’re extremely effective in preventing suicide,” Ashton said.

Two men are silhouetted while walking across the Granville Street Bridge as dense fog fills the air in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday Jan. 2, 2016. View image in full screen
Two men are silhouetted while walking across the Granville Street Bridge as dense fog fills the air in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday Jan. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The need for fencing was identified by advocates years ago, before the Granville Bridge redevelopment project. At the time, the cost was estimated between $10 million and $20 million, but the project proceeded without barriers.

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Ashton told Global News that decision was a mistake. “Things don’t get less expensive over time,” she said.

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Residents who live near the bridge say they want the city to take action, with some pointing to similar safety measures installed elsewhere.

Others said broader mental health supports are also needed, including more care for those in crisis.

In March, funding for the barriers was cut from the city’s latest capital plan.

Tom Lancaster, general manager of Granville Island, has also been advocating for the project and says the decision now rests with city leaders.

“It’s entirely up to mayor and council. The decision is theirs. They absolutely have to prioritize this. It needs to go back into the capital budget,” he said.

In a statement sent to Global News, Mayor Ken Sim expressed condolences and said the city is reviewing options to prevent further tragedies.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends, first responders and everyone impacted by this tragic loss of life,” Sim said.

“We know residents are concerned about prevention fencing and public safety, and the City will work with our partners to review what options are available to prevent further tragedies and support people in crises.”

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Sim added council has already directed staff to advance design work for fencing on the Granville Street Bridge and that work is underway, though construction funding has not yet been identified.

“The project remains an important priority, and we will continue working with senior governments and community partners to advance this critical public safety initiative,” he said.

Ashton said barriers installed on the Burrard Street Bridge more than a decade ago have prevented similar tragedies.

She said there has not been a suicide there since, calling it proof the fencing works.

“Folks who have attempted suicide — 99.9 per cent do not die by suicide.”

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“They live out their lives,” Ashton said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.

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Vancouver council approves rezoning for six towers on Granville looping ramp land

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