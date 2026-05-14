Saskatoon development plans need ‘urgent action,’ says chamber CEO

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The chief executive officer of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce says Saskatoon’s development plans need to align with the city’s ambitions, otherwise it faces higher costs and delays.

Speaking to reporters Thursday following a speech by Saskatoon’s mayor to chamber members, Jason Aebig says the business community is concerned about the urgency of the city’s plans, which have “implications well beyond our time.”

“If we had acted on the arena project five years ago, it would be hundreds of millions of dollars cheaper, and we would be far and away ahead of other cities that have acted in the time frame we’ve waited,” Aebig said.

“So there are consequences to waiting, and there are consequences to not having a plan.”

Last month, city councillors voted on the Saskatoon’s bus rapid transit plans, deciding not to move ahead with revised plans for the project along 1st Avenue.

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In March, city council voted against a private entertainment company to manage its new Downtown Event and Entertainment District (DEED).

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Despite these setbacks, Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block says both projects are not dead.

“DEED will move forward. DEED will happen. It is a part of the evolution of our city,” Block told reporters Thursday.

Aebig says Saskatoon faces a dilemma of whether it wants to grow into a larger city, with undecided plans playing a major role in pushing it toward that. He adds that a conversation needs to be held among those at City Hall, the province and the federal government.

“We really need city council to lead on these issues and … its administration to act on those directives. If that doesn’t happen, we do risk falling further and further behind,” he said.

Eighteen months into her term, Block says she is continuing with her bold vision for Saskatoon, looking at how it can be rather than how it is.

“Building Saskatoon is not only about responding to the challenges in front of us, it’s about seeing beyond them,” Block said in her chamber state of the city speech Thursday.

In her 30-minute speech, Block also acknowledged the social challenges that Saskatoon faces, noting that the city is reporting a 30 per cent increase in those experiencing homelessness compared to last year.

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Block says focusing on housing is the solution to addressing the addiction and homelessness crisis, which requires collaboration with the province, despite their differences.

“The province’s recovery plans are important and significant and foundational. But recovery begins when you’re safely housed. That is just what all the research tells us.”