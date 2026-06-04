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Canada

Saskatchewan women MLAs get designated washroom after 114 years

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 7:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask women MLAs finally receive dedicated washroom'
Sask women MLAs finally receive dedicated washroom
WATCH: A project is now underway at the Saskatchewan legislative building that some say is a century overdue. In the early 1900's, a women's washroom wasn't included in plans for the legislative building, because women did not have the right to vote or sit as members of the legislative assembly. Now, over 30 per cent of the province's MLA's are women, and they still don't have a bathroom. That's expected to change in the coming weeks as one is now under construction. Hannah Sangster has more in the video above.
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A project is now underway at the Saskatchewan legislative building that some say is a century overdue.

In the early 1900s, a women’s washroom wasn’t included in plans for the legislative building, because women did not have the right to vote or sit as members of the legislative assembly.

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Now, more than 30 per cent of the province’s MLA’s are women, and they still don’t have a bathroom. That’s expected to change in the coming weeks as one is now under construction.

Hannah Sangster has more in the video above.

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