Saskatchewan women MLAs get designated washroom after 114 years

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A project is now underway at the Saskatchewan legislative building that some say is a century overdue.

In the early 1900s, a women’s washroom wasn’t included in plans for the legislative building, because women did not have the right to vote or sit as members of the legislative assembly.

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Now, more than 30 per cent of the province’s MLA’s are women, and they still don’t have a bathroom. That’s expected to change in the coming weeks as one is now under construction.

Hannah Sangster has more in the video above.