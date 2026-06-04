Saskatchewan women MLAs get designated washroom after 114 years

A project is now underway at the Saskatchewan legislative building that some say is a century overdue.
In the early 1900s, a women’s washroom wasn’t included in plans for the legislative building, because women did not have the right to vote or sit as members of the legislative assembly.
Get daily National news
Now, more than 30 per cent of the province’s MLA’s are women, and they still don’t have a bathroom. That’s expected to change in the coming weeks as one is now under construction.
Hannah Sangster has more in the video above.
Write a comment