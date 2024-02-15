New national police team digs into extortion aimed at South Asian people, businesses

Send this page to someone via email

A national alliance of police forces from across Canada is sharing information, tools and techniques as individual agencies investigate similar cases of extortion and violence against South Asian people and businesses.

The new RCMP National Coordination and Support Team is working with police departments in B.C., Ontario and Alberta. It’s not leading their investigations, but promoting “seamless sharing of information and intelligence,” RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

“The team is looking at all similarities and motivations as well as reports that these incidents are associated with organized crime groups,” team lead and Supt. Adam MacIntosh said in the release.

In the past few months, South Asian people in cities across the three provinces have reported receiving letters, phone calls or social media messages in which demands are made under threats of violence.

In the B.C. city of Abbotsford, local police and the RCMP warned in November about disturbing letters circulating that claimed to be from an “Indian gang” and demanded $2 million in “protection money.” Recipients of the letters were given a month to comply or face retaliation — warned that if they went to police, there would be “no more letter only bullet.”

Investigators linked those threatening letters to shots fired at a home in White Rock on Dec. 4.

Global News further obtained and authenticated an internal Abbotsford police memo that described extortion involving shootings at the homes of two families, and an arson at an Abbotsford business.

“The suspects are believed to be associated to the Lawrence BISHNOI gang based in India,” the memo said, adding that the extortion appears to target affluent members of the South Asian community.

Not long afterward, on Dec. 27, a shooting appeared to target the house of the son of the president of the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of BC, who hosted a public safety forum to discuss the ongoing threats.

The next day, Surrey RCMP arrested two men in their 20s in connection with extortion attempts in the Lower Mainland. They were released without charge pending further investigation.

At least 34 similar extortion threats have been reported in Edmonton as well, some of which have been linked to arson and shootings targeting the South Asian community.

As of Jan. 4, at least six young men and a minor had been arrested and charged in connection with what Edmonton police call “Project Gaslight,” described as an “extortion series” in the city.

“While the Edmonton series is not believed to be directly connected to events elsewhere in Canada, national coordination is essential to ensure intelligence sharing continues,” said Staff Sgt. Dave Paton of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Section in the Thursday release.

In Ontario, Peel Regional Police have launched their own new task force in response to the extortion threats, primarily made through social media platforms like Whatsapp and demanding cash in Canadian dollars or Indian rupees.

Since November, it has investigated at least 29 cases of extortion, nine of which involved shootings with multiple rounds fired. Targeted businesses included restaurants, bakeries, trucking and transport companies, as well as independent used car dealerships and jewelery stores.

Five arrests have been made in connection with the investigations, with some 50 cellphones, 11 laptops, firearms, cash, and ammunition seized.

The National Coordination and Support Team is discourage anyone from complying with any demands they receive, urging them to contact their local police immediately.