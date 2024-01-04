Threatening letters, shootings prompt public safety forum in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Leaders of the Hindu community in Surrey are hosting a public forum on Saturday, concerned about what they describe in an invitational poster as the “current law and order situation” in the Lower Mainland.

The Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of BC’s event follows RCMP warnings of an extortion racket threatening local business owners. It also follows a Dec. 27 shooting that appeared to target the house of the society president’s son.

Satish Kumar’s son was not injured, but bullet holes struck the Newton-area property.

“The community is very scared right now,” said Kumar, who is also a business owner and president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple. “A lot of people got phone calls and letters … I heard some people already gave them the money too.”

In November, police in Abbotsford and the RCMP warned about disturbing letters circulating at the time that claimed to be from an “Indian gang” and demanded $2 million in “protection money.” Recipients of the letters were given a month to comply or face retaliation — warned that if they went to police, there would be “no more letter only bullet.”

Investigators linked the threatening letters to shots fired at a home in White Rock on Dec. 4.

Global News further obtained and authenticated an internal Abbotsford police memo that described extortion involving shootings at the homes of two families, and an arson at an Abbotsford business.

“The suspects are believed to be associated to the Lawrence BISHNOI gang based in India,” the memo said, adding that the extortion appears to target affluent members of the South Asian community.

On Dec. 28, Surrey RCMP arrested two men in their 20s in connection with extortion attempts in the Lower Mainland. They were released without charge pending further investigation.

Kumar said Saturday’s event aims to bolster community confidence and willingness to “face together” the challenges. He said he believes police forces are doing their best to investigate as well, but not everyone feels that way.

“People are scared. People have concerns. They don’t have too much confidence in the RCMP,” he explained. “That’s why we’re having a public meeting. We have to build the confidence.”

Police, community leaders, politicians and journalists have all been invited to attend the 2 p.m. forum at the Reflections Banquet Hall in Surrey.

Const. Art Stele of the Abbotsford Police Department said the extortion letters have created “unrest” and a sense of “insecurity” in Abbotsford. He said the force is in touch with police in Edmonton, where 18 incidents related to an alleged extortion scheme targeting the South Asian business community are currently being investigated.

In that city, six young men and a minor have been arrested and charged.

To those feeling on edge, he said police understand the “alarming and concerning” threats businesses are facing. Support for victims is available as well, he added.

