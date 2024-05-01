Missing Kamloops man identified as suspected homicide victim found near Big White

Police have identified the body found in a creek near Big White as a missing Kamloops, B.C., man.

Investigators in Kamloops said Wednesday that Kelvin (Kelly) Jobson’s body was discovered April 20, by a man ATVing on a forest service road near Big White. Jobson, 47, had been reported missing April 6, and a public plea for information about his whereabouts was issued April 10 by Kamloops Mounties.

“Based on the investigation so far, we know that Kelly was in Kamloops on April 6 or 7, outside of his residence on Linden Avenue,” Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the Kamloops RCMP investigative services said.

A man and his son were travelling along the 201 Forest Service Road towards Big White on Saturday when they spotted a body in a creek. Global News

“Although we have conducted neighbourhood inquiries and video canvasses to help us timeline his last movements in Kamloops, we are asking the community to please take another look and reconsider if they saw or heard anything that might be related, now that we have confirmation he is sadly deceased.”

Jobson was described as six feet tall and 165 pounds, and he had brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are releasing his image to help further gather information that may be related.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information that could be related to Jobson’s disappearance, including suspicious activities before or after he was seen last, or in the area of the 201 Forest Service Road where he was located deceased, to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.