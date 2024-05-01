Spike in auto crime has Okanagan police asking residents to lock vehicles, be vigilant

A spike in auto crime has police in the Okanagan once again issuing an age-old reminder: Lock your vehicles.
The warning comes as RCMP announced reports of stolen vehicles in the South Okanagan and Grand Forks.
“Oftentimes, the theft of a vehicle is a crime of opportunity,” said Cpl. James Grandy.
“Making sure to lock doors and remove valuables from sight can dramatically reduce the chances of becoming a victim. Additionally, (do) not leave your vehicle running unattended, or “hiding” keys inside the vehicle.”
In the South Okanagan:
- On April 21, a Ford F-150 was stolen from a worksite in Okanagan Falls
- On April 24, a 2006 Ford F250 with Washington state licence plates was stolen while parked in front of business in Osoyoos
- On April 27, a truck, trailer and boat were stolen overnight from a residence on Ash Street in Okanagan Falls
- On April 28, a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from a residence on Government St, in Penticton
- On April 28, a 1993 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up was stolen while parked in front of a residence on Skaha Place
- On April 29, a 2005 Ford F-350 was stolen from a business in Oliver
In that last case, the suspects drove the truck through the fence after stealing it.
Police say the suspect was captured on video surveillance, and appeared to be a Caucasian man wearing a black jacket and hat.
“Vehicle thefts are on the rise in Southern Okanagan communities and Penticton RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit is proactively targeting known auto crime offenders and high theft areas,” said Const. Jesse Byer.
“Please be vigilant in securing vehicles, taking valuables with you and don’t leave keys inside your vehicle.”
In Grand Forks, RCMP in that community said officers have been responding to several complaints of either stolen vehicles or vehicles that were broken into.
- On April 25, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was reported stolen from a residence along Riverside Drive.
Police say the theft likely happened days earlier, but the homeowner didn’t notice for a while.
Also, the Camaro was recovered shortly after, abandoned along a pullout on Highway 3.
- On April 28, a vehicle was stolen from Riverside Drive.
- On April 28, two reports of attempted theft from vehicles, also along Riverside Drive.
“A spike in thefts like this is thankfully uncommon in our community but will happen from time to time,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler.
“Often, it’s the work of one person who goes out and hits several places in one area.”
Below are some prevention tips from police.
- Never leave anything of value in your vehicle
- This includes keys, wallets, purses, or shopping bags
- If you have a surveillance camera, aim it towards your vehicle
- Remove all cash, including coins, from plain view.
- Loose change can be an incentive for a thief to break into your vehicle
- If you must leave valuables in the vehicle, store them in the trunk
- Never leave a running vehicle unattended
- Park in a well-lit, high visibility area
- Close and lock all vehicle windows and doors
- Report any suspicious people or activity to police
“Thieves often look for easy targets, and an unlocked vehicle is just that,” said the RCMP.
“Security lights around your house are also a great deterrent as its easy to hide in the dark, but not the light.
“Having security cameras, both that are seen and hidden with camera signs on your property also serve not just as a deterrent, but obtaining an image of the suspect will greatly aid the police in identifying them.”
More information about preventing auto crimes is available online.
