4 Regina teens charged following bear spray, pellet gun incident: police

Regina Police Service (RPS) officers charged four teens after responding to an incident on Friday evening.

According to a release, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Cameron Street for a report of a weapons offence.

“Information received was that a male was bear sprayed and shot with a pellet gun,” the release read. “The assailants had fled.”

Officers located the victim, who was described as suffering from the effects of bear spray and the pellet gun shot. Police stated the victim declined EMS.

“A member of the Regina Police Service Canine Unit performed a canine track, which led to a residence on the 1500 block of Cameron Street,” police said in the release. “The residence was cleared, and investigation determined two of the occupants, ages 16 and 17, had shot and bear-sprayed the victim. They were arrested and charged as a result. A 15-year-old taken into custody was also found to be in breach of curfew conditions of a release order.”

Police charged a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Regina with discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of assault with a weapon. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names cannot be released.

Police charged a 15-year-old Regina youth with failing to comply with conditions of release order.

The RPS stated while police were on scene, a teenage girl arrived and began actively interfering with the investigation and ignoring police commands.

A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with failing to comply and obstructing a police officer as a result.

Police stated the 16- and 17-year-olds are scheduled to make their first appearance on these charges in provincial youth court on June 26 and the 14- and 15-year-old teens make their first appearance on these charges in provincial youth court next Tuesday.